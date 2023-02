A man has been charged with raping a girl in an alleyway in Nottingham.

Police said the attack happened on a path between Park Vale Academy and Rise Park Primary School, in Rise Park, at about 20:00 GMT on Sunday.

A 39-year-old man from Bestwood was charged with one count of rape and is due in court later.

The force said the girl and her family had been informed of the development and were being supported.