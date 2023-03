A new autism group has been formed in Cornwall.

Autism Community Cornwall (ACC) is run by autistic people and offers kinship, mutual support, and practical advice.

Ian Hutchinson, one of the founders, said his main aim was to build a community in Cornwall.

"The really important thing about the ACC is that it's 100% run by autistic people," he said.

"For many years the autistic community has been defined by non-autistic people."