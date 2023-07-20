Body cameras are to be worn by officers at Chichester District Council when carrying out duties, a meeting has heard.

Previously, only parking enforcement officers and Chichester Contract Services staff had worn cameras for certain high risk activities.

The use will be extended to the health protection, environmental protection and planning enforcement teams, as well as those working at the Westward House or Freeland Close temporary accommodation sites.

The meeting heard the cameras were a useful de-escalation and safety tool.