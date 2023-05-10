Police should have warned a woman her ex-partner was outside her home before he attacked her, a High Court judge ruled.

Esengul Woodcock took legal action against Northamptonshire Police after she was stabbed seven times by Riza Guzelyurt in March 2015.

She said a neighbour had told police he was "loitering" outside and they should have warned her.

The Northamptonshire force disputed her claim but Mr Justice Ritchie ruled in her favour at a hearing in Birmingham.

He made no decision about any damages award.