A clean-up has been launched after a sewer pipe burst near the seaside town of Bognor Regis.

Tankers were deployed to clear the flooding near a field adjacent to Yapton Road, which is just under two miles (3km) inland.

Southern Water said it believed wastewater had been "largely contained inland".

Alex Saunders. Head of Wastewater Networks, said: “Whilst we are confident that we have largely contained this flooding, as a precautionary measure, Arun District Council has decided to place warning notices on the shore at Middleton, Bognor and Felpham."