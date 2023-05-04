“Our absolute priority is the wellbeing of our students and staff, and ensuring that our students can continue to complete their studies and begin their future careers, to be the high-quality, much-needed midwives that this region needs,” a university spokesperson said.

From 10 May, completion of the course will no longer lead to registration as a midwife in the UK.

Sam Foster, NMC executive director of professional practice, said while the decision would impact students and the local workforce, the regulator's role was to uphold the high standards that “women and families have the right to expect”.

“Our standards set out the proficiencies every midwife must have from the time they graduate and join our register,” she said.

“We can withdraw approval when we’re no longer assured these standards are being met.”

She added: “Our full attention now turns to working with the university and NHS England on plans to support the affected students to continue their education at another institution.”

The decision did not stop the university seeking fresh approval of a programme in the future, the NMC said.