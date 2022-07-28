Police have appealed for information after a man was hit with a baseball bat outside a pub in Leicestershire.

The 47-year-old victim suffered injuries to the back of his head in the assault in Ashby-de-la-Zouch town centre. He was taken to hospital where he required stitches, following the attack outside the Queens Head pub in Market Street at 02:00 BST on 26 June. Leicestershire Police have released an photo of a man they want to speak to about the incident.