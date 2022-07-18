Police in Derby are appealing for information after a fight in a city centre shopping mall.

Officers were called by staff at Derbion shopping centre at about 12:10 BST on Monday after a reported assault.

Derbyshire Police said it "may have involved a group of young men" who had left the scene by the entrance to JD Sports.

A force spokesman said officers would stay in the area "for some time", adding any witnesses or anyone with information should contact police.