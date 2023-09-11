Police search for man missing in Jersey
Police in Jersey are searching for a man who has been missing from his home since Friday.
States of Jersey Police said Richard Romeril, 48, was seen leaving his address in St John at about 08:30 BST on 8 September and was seen later on CCTV at B&Q at about 09:45.
He is described as 5ft 3in (1.6m) tall, of stocky build, with short receding dark hair and a moustache and was last seen wearing a brown/orange T-shirt, light brown shoes, dark socks and blue denim jeans.
Officers also appealed for anyone in the parish of St Brelade and the areas of Ouaisne, Noirmont and Portelet who might have CCTV to get in contact and to check gardens, fields, sheds and outbuildings for him.
Mr Romeril's car, a black Kia Sportage, was found parked at Noirmont Point in St Brelade at about 14:00 BST on Friday.
As well as police, the operation to find Mr Romeril also includes members of the search and rescue team, a search dog, drones, coastguards and a French search helicopter.
