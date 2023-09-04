Explosion site security costs government £450k
At a glance
G4S is providing round-the-clock security at the site
The Government of Jersey is paying them more than £450k for 12 months
Ten people died in the explosion last December
- Published
The security required to keep the site of the Haut du Mont explosion safe is costing more than £450,000 a year.
A Freedom of Information request response, external has revealed the Government of Jersey has signed a contract costing £457,574.40 for 12 months.
The round-the-clock security has been provided by G4S since the government took control for the outer cordon of the site in March.
Ten people died after the explosion at a residential block in December.
Investigations into the explosion are continuing, and the site on Pier Road remains cordoned off.
Last month three men were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the explosion.
They were later released on bail.
The government said the security contract is for 12 months, and rolling as required.
They took over responsibility for securing the perimeter of the site in March.
The outer security cordon including access to the site is being run by G4S.
Andium looking after the inner cordon which covers access to the buildings.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.