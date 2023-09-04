The security required to keep the site of the Haut du Mont explosion safe is costing more than £450,000 a year.

A Freedom of Information request response, external has revealed the Government of Jersey has signed a contract costing £457,574.40 for 12 months.

The round-the-clock security has been provided by G4S since the government took control for the outer cordon of the site in March.

Ten people died after the explosion at a residential block in December.