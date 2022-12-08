The Borders General Hospital is facing "extreme pressures" with all its beds full and parts of wards shut due to Covid cases.

NHS Borders said there were issues right across the health system with its emergency department being "exceptionally busy".

Services in the community - including general practices - are also very busy.

It has prompted an appeal to the public to call NHS 24 before attending the emergency department in order to be directed to the right place for care.

"You may need to wait a while for your call to be answered or for a member of the team to call you back, but this can be done in the comfort of your own home," said an NHS Borders statement.

"If you do need to be seen you may be given an appointment time to minimise the time you need to spend in the department.

"This also reduces pressure on our team."

Anyone who thinks their condition is life-threatening has been advised to call 999.

However, the health board asked anyone attending its emergency department to be patient and treat staff with respect.

It has also said the public can be of assistance by helping to get relatives home quickly when they are fit to be discharged.