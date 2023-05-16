A family has paid tribute to its "beloved son, brother and best friend" who was killed after being hit by a car on the A14.

Christian Antony Payne, 34, died on the eastbound carriageway at Kettering, Northamptonshire, at about 23:00 BST on Thursday.

He was struck by a green Nissan Ariya Evolve between junctions seven and eight and died at the scene, police said.

"Christian was an avid Northampton Saints fan with a wicked sense of humour," his family said in a statement issued via Northants Police.