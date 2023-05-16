Committee to review government's tribunal handling
At a glance
The chief minister called for an independent review of the government's handling of an employment tribunal
A report is to be brought back to Tynwald in September
The Department of Health and Social Care will not lodge an appeal against the £3m pay out
Former Health Minister David Ashford apologised in Tynwald to Rosalind Ranson
Tynwald has appointed a select committee to review the government's handling of an employment tribunal involving a top medic.
Whistleblower Rosalind Ranson was awarded a record £3m for unfair dismissal earlier this month.
The chief minister called for the review after the tribunal findings criticised the health department's conduct.
Alfred Cannan said the issues raised were of "significant public concern".
MHKs Daphne Caine, Sarah Maltby and Stu Peters were voted to make up the select committee.
Mr Cannan said the ruling had made for "uncomfortable reading" and the tribunal's decision had "brought to light some very concerning, detrimental behaviour".
The report from an independent review should be laid before September's Tynwald sitting, he added.
Health Minister Lawrie Hooper offered a "sincere apology" to Dr Ranson on behalf of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).
The department "fully accepts the liability decision", and would not be lodging an appeal, he added.
'Political accountability'
Former health minister David Ashford also apologised to Dr Ranson.
Mr Ashford resigned from the Council of Ministers last year following the publication of the tribunal's findings.
He described the "behaviours and correspondence" among former senior officers within the DHSC as "abhorrent and disgusting".
While he said that ministers were "not involved in staff matters", he acknowledged he was at the helm of the department at the time.
Mr Ashford said: "People rightly demand political accountability when things go wrong, regardless of whether the minister is directly involved."
"If any good can come out of this, it's hopefully that it has brought culture and the need for cultural change across the public sector to the fore," he added.
