Family pays tribute to Brentford street stabbing victim
A man who was found fatally stabbed on a west London street "did not have a bad bone in his body", his family has said.
Darren Augustine, 44, of Ealing, died in Brentwick Gardens, Brentford, in the early hours of 26 April.
He was discovered by police who had been called to reports of intruders at a property.
Eleven people who were arrested over the stabbing have been bailed, the Met Police said.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Augustine died from stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.
In a statement, the 44-year-old's family said he "leaves behind his family including two children".
"He did not have a bad bone in his body," they added.
Initially, seven men and three women, aged between the mid-teens and early 60s, were arrested on suspicion of murder.
The Met said they had all been bailed to dates in mid-May pending further inquiries.
Another man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday and was bailed until late-July.
Det Ch Insp Sal Minhas, who is leading the investigation, said: "A dedicated team of detectives are working to establish exactly what happened and identify who is responsible.
"Officers are at the scene which remains open, and I would ask anyone with information about the incident to contact us immediately, no matter how minor the detail. "
