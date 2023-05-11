Public urged to report toxic caterpillar sightings

The Forestry Commission has urged the public to report sightings of a toxic caterpillar amid signs it has spread to counties in the South East.

Oak processionary moth caterpillars, which can be a hazard to human and animal health, were first identified in London in 2006.

Forestry Commission officials say the greatest risk period for the tree pest is between June and August when the species feeds before turning into moths.

The pest also feeds on the leaves of several species of oak trees, which can cause the trees to lose their leaves and limit their growth.