Public urged to report toxic caterpillar sightings
The Forestry Commission has urged the public to report sightings of a toxic caterpillar amid signs it has spread to counties in the South East.
Oak processionary moth caterpillars, which can be a hazard to human and animal health, were first identified in London in 2006.
Forestry Commission officials say the greatest risk period for the tree pest is between June and August when the species feeds before turning into moths.
The pest also feeds on the leaves of several species of oak trees, which can cause the trees to lose their leaves and limit their growth.
A government programme to manage the moth has been in place since 2012, and in March the Forestry Commission announced an update to zones and boundaries to manage its spread.
Its nests are typically dome or teardrop-shaped, averaging the size of a tennis ball, and are white when fresh, but soon become discoloured and brown.
The caterpillars have black heads and bodies covered in long white hairs which contain proteins which can cause itchy rashes, and irritations to the eye and throat.
