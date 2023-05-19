Recalling the event, he said: "My first thought was that somebody was in trouble in the water, so I rode up as fast as I could, dropped the bike on the ground and I ran up to the lakeside.

"It was at that point then that I realised that she was trying to rescue the dog.

"The ice was quite thick and I had to crunch it to get through. One of the pugs was underwater and I knew I had to help her."

PC Walker added: "I’m a dog lover, so you just do what you think is the right thing at the time."

In the Facebook post, Steve Kent, chair of South Yorkshire Police Federation, praised PC Walker’s selflessness.

He said: "As police officers, we are expected to protect life and limb. It takes a lot to wade into a freezing cold lake, especially given that cold water shock can be so perilous.

"This was a kind and courageous act and the public should be grateful for officers like Jamie who step up where others would not."

PC Walker said: "It's lovely to get this award - especially when I think of all my colleagues out there doing brave things all the time."

He is expected to attend the South Yorkshire Police Federation Bravery Awards on Thursday 25 May.

At the event, a winner will be announced who will travel to London for the National Police Federation Bravery Awards in July.

