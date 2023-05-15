The newly-named train was driven by one of LNER's newest qualified drivers, Jordan Cochrane, who received a warm welcome as he arrived in York.

David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: "It's a truly special moment for everyone at LNER to be unveiling the first named Azuma on the fourth anniversary of our Azuma trains first entering into passenger service.

"‘Century’ recognises the successes and iconic moments of our proud past which have defined who we are today, as well as looking forward to the innovation and technology which will see us through 100 more years of taking people on exciting journeys on the East Coast route."

Rail historian Tim Dunn said: "The LNER brand has had a colourful and pioneering history - ever since it appeared in 1923. One hundred years later, this moment brings it all together perfectly.

"The introduction of ‘Century’ means many more people on the East Coast Main Line will be inspired to learn more about LNER’s impact on rail travel in the UK."

Carolyn Sheard, LNER customer experience leader whose image is included in the new design, said: “I am so proud to be featured on the ‘Century’ livery – I love my job and really enjoy working for the company so it’s an honour to be involved in the celebrations this year."

The 'Century' Azuma train will now remain permanently on the LNER route, taking customers between London, Leeds, York, Newcastle and Edinburgh.