How e-bikes are helping boost trade in market town
- Published
A team of volunteers are offering to deliver people’s Christmas purchases by electric bike for free in the latest initiative to boost trade in a Shropshire market town.
Alex Caddick was able to walk home from shopping without aching arms - all because Anthony Lowe was happy to put up with slightly tired legs.
The set designer from Wellington had taken advantage of a new scheme in the town which has two ambitions - to promote greener travel and boost high street takings.
Shoppers send a text to a special number where a team of five volunteers are standing by, cycle helmets at the ready, to collect their shopping and get it home for them.
One of the shops signed up to the scheme is The Little Green Pantry, external, where products are supplied loose or in recyclable or reusable packaging.
Owner Keli King said: "I think it's fantastic, first of all for climate change.
"People can see e-bikes being used.
"For my business, it's great because when customers come and do a big refill shop, I can send their shopping off to their home and they don't have to worry about carrying it all."
"We do all need to pull together," Ms King added.
"We are all part of a great community in Wellington where a lot of businesses pull together.
"We've come up with a Christmas loyalty scheme and we're just encouraging people to spend a little bit in each business in town, just to keep us all going."
"We've got banners up around the town, we've got posters up, and the message is 'love local, love Wellington," said Sally Themans, from Love Wellington, external.
"So we're all pulling together to get people shopping in Wellington, getting that footfall in."
She added: "A lot of new businesses have opened up in the last two years, so there's quite a lot of intrigue and interest in what is going on in Wellington at the moment.
"When the high street chains have gone, that's when we can have more agile, interesting, independent retailers."
Two special e-bikes have been donated to Wellington by Shropshire Cycle Hub, external, a community charity which in the past two years has handed out more than 800 cycles to local people.
"There's a lot of positive support out there for what we are trying to do," said James Bell, from Shropshire Cycle Hub.
"Sustainable transport is the motivation for us and changing behaviours is what we are about.
"We are building a profile with local businesses and the local population here in Wellington, and it's something that we are building over time."
"Wellington is a busy shopping centre," said cyclist Paul Kalinauckas.
"You can usually find somewhere to park, but you might have to drive around for a little bit.
"The great thing with this is they can drop their bags with us and we'll run it home for them.
"We've done about 100 trips so far, so that's about 2-300 carbon miles we've saved."
"It's really good fun," added Mr Kalinauckas.
"A lot of the people we serve are vulnerable people, so you turn up and have a little chat with them.
"If you were a normal delivery driver you'd have to shoot off straightaway."
And there's one other major benefit to the e-bike scheme.
"We're all senior citizens who are doing it," said Mr Kalinauckas.
"So by accident we've all ended up at a senior citizens' exercise class."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk