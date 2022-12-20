Alex Caddick was able to walk home from shopping without aching arms - all because Anthony Lowe was happy to put up with slightly tired legs.

The set designer from Wellington had taken advantage of a new scheme in the town which has two ambitions - to promote greener travel and boost high street takings.

Shoppers send a text to a special number where a team of five volunteers are standing by, cycle helmets at the ready, to collect their shopping and get it home for them.