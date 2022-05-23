Earthquake-hit historic site partly reopening
An earthquake felt widely across Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland last year left a lasting mark on a historic site in Argyll.
Properties at Auchindrain, a farming township with buildings dating from 1700s, were shaken by November's 3.3 magnitude quake.
The site was close to the epicentre of the tremor and was forced to shut because of damage caused.
Auchindrain is to reopen on 1 June following essential repairs, but some of the damaged buildings will remain closed.
The earthquake was recorded just before 02:00 on 16 November.
British Geological Survey said its epicentre was at Achnamara, west of Lochgilphead in Argyll.
More than 30 people reported having felt the tremor, from as far away as Edinburgh and Ballycastle in Northern Ireland.
The survey recorded the quake at a depth of seven miles (12km) below the Earth's surface.
Auchindrain, six miles (10km) south of Inveraray, has been described as the most complete example of thousands of small independent farming communities once found across Scotland. The site's properties include byres and stables.
Director Bob Clark said: “The earthquake took its toll on a number of our buildings and, as a result, we will have to limit access to guided tours only until the buildings are made safe for visitors."