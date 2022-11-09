Country park gets green light
At a glance
Plans for Tachbrook Country Park were approved by Warwick District Council's planning committee on Tuesday
The 121-acre site will connect up new housing developments south of Leamington Spa
It will feature play areas, wildlife habitats and allotments
Plans for a new country park have been approved by councillors in Warwickshire.
The 121-acre (49 hectare) Tachbrook Country Park south of Leamington Spa will feature play areas, allotments, public paths and habitats for wildlife.
It is designed to connect new housing developments with Oakley school.
The project has faced delays, but was given the green light by Warwick District Council's planning committee on Tuesday evening.
Andrew Day, leader of Warwick District Council, said it would bring "overdue good news to the thousands of residents who have made their homes in the new communities that are forming in Bishop's Tachbrook and Heathcote".
The park will fill much of the space between Bishop's Tachbrook and the new housing estates.
Moves to create new areas for wildlife are in part to counter the loss of habitats from the new housing development to the south of Harbury Lane.
Sean Deely, Chair of the Tachbrook Country Park Steering Board, said it would become "one of the largest green spaces in the district".