A synagogue in Kent says it is “appalled” by the latest in a series of raids by vandals at its cemetery.

A number of headstones in the burial ground at Chatham Memorial Synagogue in Rochester were knocked over and damaged on Friday.

Dr Dalia Halpern-Matthews, a trustee of the synagogue, said the site had been targeted by vandals five times in recent years.

“Sadly, we are a small community and do not have the funds to erect strong security measures,” she said.