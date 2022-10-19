Festival benefitted isles economy to tune of £4.2m
The Western Isles' biggest music event generated £4.2m for the islands' economy, according to an economic report commissioned by its organisers.
HebCelt celebrated its 25th anniversary this summer.
It did not take place in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid pandemic.
Organisers said the event had more than doubled its economic impact since 2018 according the report by MKA Economics.
The festival in Stornoway, Lewis, was attended by 18,540 people - 4% more than in 2019.
More than 20% of those attending were visiting the isles for the first time.
The report suggested visitors spent £1,104 on average over the course of their stay - an 84% increase from the £600 average spend in 2018.
This year's acts included Texas, Seasick Steve, Tide Lines, Elephant Sessions, Skipinnish, and Julie Fowlis.