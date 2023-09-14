A14 closes after car ends up on its roof

A car crash on the westbound section of the A14 in the Cambridge area National Highways

Emergency services were called to the westbound carriageway of the A14, by Bar Hill

The A14 was closed westbound in Cambridgeshire after a multi-vehicle crash.

National Highways said a section of the road between junction 31 at the M11 and junction 25 at Bar Hill, was shut at about 06:30 BST, with two lanes reopened at about 07:20.

Emergency services remain at the scene and there are heavy delays in the area.

Recovery of the vehicle, which ended up on its roof, was being arranged.

National Highways

Traffic quickly built up in the area

