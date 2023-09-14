The A14 was closed westbound in Cambridgeshire after a multi-vehicle crash.

National Highways said a section of the road between junction 31 at the M11 and junction 25 at Bar Hill, was shut at about 06:30 BST, with two lanes reopened at about 07:20.

Emergency services remain at the scene and there are heavy delays in the area.

Recovery of the vehicle, which ended up on its roof, was being arranged.