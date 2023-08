Police are searching for a woman after a child was allegedly assaulted on a train.

The incident took place on a train between Llanelli, Carmarthenshire and Gowerton, Swansea, on 12 July at about 14:00 BST.

British Transport Police officers have released an image of the woman they believe could have information relating to the assault.

The force has asked anyone who recognises her to get in touch.