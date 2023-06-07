Convicted Met officer charged with more offences
- Published
A senior Metropolitan Police officer convicted of possessing a child abuse video on her phone has been charged with five further offences.
Supt Novlett Robyn Williams, 58, who was commended for her work after the Grenfell Tower disaster, was sentenced to 200 hours of community service for possession of an indecent image in November 2019.
She has now been charged with failing to notify police of information required five times between 22 November 2019 and 11 December 2021.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) alleges Supt Williams failed to notify police of details of a credit card account, bank account, debit card, and travel outside the UK between December 11 and 19, 2021.
She is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 16 June.
Supt Williams was reinstated as a police officer after she appealed against a decision to dismiss her following her 2019 conviction.
During her trial at the Old Bailey, jurors heard that she received a child abuse video by WhatsApp from her older sister so the officer could investigate the footage.
But she failed to report the clip and, while the court accepted she did not view it, the jury was not convinced she was unaware that it was on her phone.
She was dismissed from the Met Police after a disciplinary hearing in March 2020 found her conviction amounted to gross misconduct, but was later reinstated in 2021 following an appeal.
Supt Williams was placed on the sex offenders' register for five years as part of her sentencing.
Nick Price, head of the special crime and counter-terrorism division at the CPS, confirmed the latest charges had been authorised against Supt Williams.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk, external