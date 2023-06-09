Dog put down after fatal attack on woman
A dog that fatally attacked a pensioner in Warwickshire has been put down, police say.
A woman in her 70s died following the attack on Kathleen Avenue in Bedworth at about 15:50 BST on 2 June.
A man, 52, and a woman, 49, remain on police bail after being arrested on suspicion of owning a banned dog breed and having a dog dangerously out of control.
Police confirmed on Friday an animal had been euthanised following its seizure by the Warwickshire force.
The attacked woman has not been publicly identified by police.
She was taken to hospital after her ordeal for treatment of an injury.
