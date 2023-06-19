The ship - which costs about £111m - has been in the pipeline since 2019.

It operates with diesel generators and electric battery power equivalent to 2.3 million AA batteries.

A second hybrid ship named the Liberte is set to come into service in November.

The Pioneer and Liberte will operate alongside two older ships on the route connecting the UK with the continent.

P&O hopes to transform their hybrid models into a fully electric fleet when the infrastructure is ready at Dover and Calais ports.

Ross Barrett, P&O ship of the future director, said: "We are looking at how we could continue with the journey of making our fleet much more sustainable and technology is changing all the time with sustainability on ships."

He said the company "would like to see" the infrastructure at ports in place before 2030 and that talks were ongoing.

He added: "We are taking a much-needed step in the maritime industry."