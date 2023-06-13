Residents urged to close windows as roof at flats burns
Residents of a Kent village have been urged to close their windows and doors due to smoke coming from a roof fire.
Ten fire engines were deployed to extinguish the flames at a block of flats in Eden Road in Langley, near Maidstone, on Tuesday afternoon.
A bulk water carrier, height vehicle and crew from the technical rescue unit were also at the scene.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
