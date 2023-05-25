Students occupy university offices over job cuts
At a glance
Students have taken over administration offices at a University of Brighton building
The protest is over plans to cut lecturers' posts
A spokesman for the protestors says they will stay until "their demands are met"
The university has declined to comment on the protest
- Published
Students have occupied offices at the University of Brighton in protest at plans to cut lecturers' jobs.
The group have taken over offices on the eighth floor of the Cockcroft Building, on the Moulsecoomb Campus.
A statement from the University of Brighton Solidarity Group posted on Instagram said it is protesting plans to make lecturers and other staff redundant.
Brighton University has declined to comment on the situation, but has confirmed that the vice-chancellor's office has been occupied.
A spokesman for the protestors, who would only identify himself as Neil, said: "They are willing and ready to stay in there until their demands are met.
"Their demands are very simple, that there is to be an end to these redundancies and the vice-chancellor is to find alternative ways to meet this funding hole that they've created through financial mismanagement."
He said the protestors fear their studies could be affected if the job losses go ahead.
The university is currently consulting with staff and unions on plans to shed 110 posts, which it says it hopes to achieve mostly through voluntary redundancy.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.