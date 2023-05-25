Students have occupied offices at the University of Brighton in protest at plans to cut lecturers' jobs.

The group have taken over offices on the eighth floor of the Cockcroft Building, on the Moulsecoomb Campus.

A statement from the University of Brighton Solidarity Group posted on Instagram said it is protesting plans to make lecturers and other staff redundant.

Brighton University has declined to comment on the situation, but has confirmed that the vice-chancellor's office has been occupied.