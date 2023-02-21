Tributes paid to 'proud' PC who died on duty
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "kind, loving and caring" police officer who died while on duty.
PC Bruce Lister, 57, was a forensic collision investigator with the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit.
He worked with the force for 20 years, Hertfordshire Constabulary said.
His family said he "lived his life to the full" and he was proud of his job.
There were no "suspicious circumstances surrounding his death", the force said.
In a statement issued via police, his partner Janine said: "Bruce was a kind, loving person who lived his life to the full.
"Everyone who was lucky enough to have met him, knew what a genuinely caring, thoughtful, helpful person he was.
“He was proud to be a police officer, and had loved being a part of the police motorcycle escort team.
“Words can’t describe how much Bruce will truly be missed, as a partner, step-father, best friend and soulmate.”
His children Catherine and Megan said he was "the best dad we could have ever asked for".
"He was always kind, an amazing listener, gave realistic yet loving advice, was protective while supportive, and selfless as a parent," they added.
"We’re very proud of our dad’s work and his commitment to his job."
