Fire crews are tackling a large blaze involving several agricultural buildings.

Residents have been asked to keep windows and doors closed following callout at Margam, Neath Port Talbot, at 01:22 BST.

About 10 fire engines from Kenfig Hill, Bridgend and Swansea have been sent to the scene.

The fire service said access along the A48 has been restricted and motorists were advised to select alternative routes to avoid any further congestion.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are dealing with the incident.