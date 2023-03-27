Man stabbed and car taken in Erdington attack

A man was stabbed before his car was reportedly taken in an attack in Birmingham.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was found with stab wounds on Paget Road, Erdington, at about 21:35 BST on Sunday, police said.

He was taken to hospital and his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Extra patrols of police officers have been sent to the area to reassure residents, the force added.