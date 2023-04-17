Plans to demolish Mansfield's Rosemary Centre have been recommended for approval.

The shopping venue was built in the Nottinghamshire town in the 1950s but much of it is now unoccupied.

Owner Peveril Securities has applied to knock down the building and replace it with a new Lidl store and a food and drink takeaway unit.

Mansfield District Council planners have recommended the application is approved at a planning committee meeting on 24 April, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.