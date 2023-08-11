Airport gets new defibrillator
A new defibrillator has been installed at Alderney Airport.
It has been fitted in the security search area of the site.
It is the second to be fitted at the airport.
A spokesperson for Guernsey Ports said they hoped the defibrillator "will never be used" but it was "important that we are prepared in the event of an emergency".
They added: “The search area is staffed throughout the airport’s opening hours by officers who are trained to use the device."
