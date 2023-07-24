Two children among seriously hurt in crash

Broadwoodwidger sign on A30Google

The A30 was closed for more than eight hours following the crash

Two young children were among four seriously hurt in a crash in Devon.

The road was closed for more than eight hours after the Vauxhall Astra crashed on the A30 near Broadwoodwiger on Saturday.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a man in his 30s, a woman in her 20s and two young children, all from Torquay, were taken to hospital in Plymouth.

Witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage are urged to come foward to help with the police investigation.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related internet links