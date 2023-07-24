Two young children were among four seriously hurt in a crash in Devon.

The road was closed for more than eight hours after the Vauxhall Astra crashed on the A30 near Broadwoodwiger on Saturday.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a man in his 30s, a woman in her 20s and two young children, all from Torquay, were taken to hospital in Plymouth.

Witnesses and motorists with dashcam footage are urged to come foward to help with the police investigation.