Suspect charged after man struck by car
A man has been charged with numerous offences after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Derby.
Police were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Beaufort Road, at the junction with Wragley Way, in Stenson Fields, just before 17:00 BST on Saturday.
The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
Derbyshire Police said a 40-year-old man, from Church Gresley, had been remanded in custody after appearing before magistrates on Monday.
He is accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road accident, driving without insurance and possession of a Class B drug.
