Suspect charged after man struck by car

Stenson FieldsGoogle

Police were called to Beaufort Road, at the junction with Wragley Way, on Saturday

A man has been charged with numerous offences after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Derby.

Police were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Beaufort Road, at the junction with Wragley Way, in Stenson Fields, just before 17:00 BST on Saturday.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Derbyshire Police said a 40-year-old man, from Church Gresley, had been remanded in custody after appearing before magistrates on Monday.

He is accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road accident, driving without insurance and possession of a Class B drug.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related internet links