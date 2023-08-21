Motorcycle rider seriously injured in Devon crash
- Published
A motorcycle rider has been injured in a single-vehicle crash in Devon, police have said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the vehicle crashed on the A3123, near Ilfracombe, at about 07:50 BST.
The rider was taken to hospital after they "sustained serious injuries", officers said.
The road has been closed for an investigation.
