Motorcycle rider seriously injured in Devon crash

Police cars in rural area

Police closed the road for an investigation

A motorcycle rider has been injured in a single-vehicle crash in Devon, police have said.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the vehicle crashed on the A3123, near Ilfracombe, at about 07:50 BST.

The rider was taken to hospital after they "sustained serious injuries", officers said.

The road has been closed for an investigation.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related internet links