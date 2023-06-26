A herd of unicorn statues decorated by artists is set to go on display to celebrate a city's "unique heritage".

Unicornfest is a nine-week art trail in Bristol starting in July that will raise money for charity Leukaemia Care.

It celebrates the 650th anniversary of the city being granted its original county status and aims to unite business and creative sectors.

"We are bringing art, colour and fun to the summer streets," said project manager, Jodie Hancock.

Sixty statues will be displayed in important locations across the city until September before being auctioned for the charity.