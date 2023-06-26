Unicorn trail celebrates city's 'unique heritage'
At a glance
A herd of 60 unicorn statues will be displayed in important locations across Bristol
Unicornfest 2023 will run until September and ends with an auction for Leukaemia Care
Ths city has history with unicorns - the mythical creature features on the city seal
An app showing the location of the unicorns will soon be launched
A herd of unicorn statues decorated by artists is set to go on display to celebrate a city's "unique heritage".
Unicornfest is a nine-week art trail in Bristol starting in July that will raise money for charity Leukaemia Care.
It celebrates the 650th anniversary of the city being granted its original county status and aims to unite business and creative sectors.
"We are bringing art, colour and fun to the summer streets," said project manager, Jodie Hancock.
Sixty statues will be displayed in important locations across the city until September before being auctioned for the charity.
The sculptures have been decorated by local artists including Inkie.
There is history between the city and unicorns, with the mythical creature featured on the city seal to represent the idea of virtue.
"It was very emotional to see a selection of the unicorns finally come together against such an iconic backdrop," Ms Hancock said at the launch event overlooking Clifton Suspension Bridge.
There will also be a collection of one-metre tall unicorn foals that have been decorated by schools, community groups and charities.
"It has been quite a moment - I am very excited for the festival to get under way," Ms Hancock added.
This year marks the 650th anniversary of Bristol being granted county status by King Edward III in 1373.
A map showing locations of the unicorns will soon be available on an app.