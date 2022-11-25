Great-g﻿randmother killed in crash 'greatly missed'

Daphne BirdGwent Police

Tributes have been paid to a 94-year-old great-grandmother killed in a car crash. 

Retired teacher Daphne Bird, of Coleford, Gloucestershire, died in the crash on the A4136, near Monmouth, on 16 November.

H﻿er family, including 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, said she led an active life and would be "greatly missed".

G﻿went Police is appealing for information.

I﻿n a statement, her family added: “After retiring she was a member at Coleford Bowls Club, played golf at Monmouth into her late 80’s and was still a keen Bridge player."