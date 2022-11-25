Tributes have been paid to a 94-year-old great-grandmother killed in a car crash.

Retired teacher Daphne Bird, of Coleford, Gloucestershire, died in the crash on the A4136, near Monmouth, on 16 November.

H﻿er family, including 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, said she led an active life and would be "greatly missed".

G﻿went Police is appealing for information.