A tattoo artist has set himself the challenge of tattooing 151 Pokémon characters on fellow fans to raise money for charity.

William Langford, 30, from Stowmarket, came up with the idea after it was announced main character Ash Ketchum was leaving the series after 25 years.

The tattooist, who has his own studio in the Suffolk town, said his customers could choose their design from the first generation of the show.

All proceeds will go to the Blue Cross animal welfare charity.