Devon GP practices under pressure, survey shows

Devon’s GPs are working at an unsustainable rate according to the county's local medical committee.

An alert system, which has been in place since 2020, asks GP practices to complete a survey asking how its practice is coping.

A total of 60 responded last week, out of 120 practices in Devon.

Black is the highest level of alert, meaning practices would be at risk of failing within a month.

Red alert means practices would only be sustainable to run in the short term.

In the latest survey, two reported their alert level as black with 18 reporting red.

A third of practices reported to be working under a level of pressure that could not be sustained without further support, the local medical committee said.

It said the increasing demands of patients was coinciding with an exhausted workforce and increasing Covid-related sickness.

One Devon GP responded to the survey last week, saying they were "at breaking point".

“Yesterday I was the only doctor I dealt with 87 patients personally. Two doctors were off sick with Covid, my practice manager has Covid, my lead admin staff has called in sick, one of my nurses is threatening to leave... I am at breaking point," they said.

NHS Devon said the survey was "collated from some GP practices in Devon... providing a snapshot of their current status to other parts of the health and care system and indicating where support may be needed."

It said: “The current heatwave and high rates of Covid-19 among both staff and patients are causing additional pressure across the entire system.

"We are urging members of the public to support us by wearing a mask if they are attending an appointment or visiting friends or family in a hospital or care home and by staying away if they have Covid-19 or symptoms of any infectious disease such as the stomach bug norovirus."