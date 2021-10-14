Boy, 13, critically ill after abusing solvents in Guernsey

A 13-year-old boy is critically ill in hospital after inhaling aerosols, Guernsey Police has said.

The boy was hospitalised after "abusing solvents" with children aged 11 to 15 overnight on Saturday.

Police said he was being treated in the UK and remained in a critical condition after the "life threatening" incident.

Officers said he was part of a large group gathered in the Fort Houmet and the Guet areas on the west coast of Guernsey.

Public areas at the sites were closed off on Sunday as police investigated the incident.

Officers said the gathering "does not appear to have been a one-off".

Police urged parents to speak to their children about the dangers of solvent abuse and to be aware of where they are.