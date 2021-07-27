Date set for free bus travel for under-22s
- Published
Free bus travel for everyone in Scotland aged under 22 will begin on 31 January next year, it has been announced.
Transport Scotland has set out the timetable for the introduction of free fares, which will cover about 930,000 people.
About a third of the population is already entitled to free bus travel through schemes for older and disabled people.
Legislation to bring in the changes will be debated at the Scottish Parliament later this summer.
A scheme for under-19s had been due to be introduced this year, but was delayed due to the Covid pandemic and a shortage of silicone for the concessionary cards.
Extending the scheme to under-22s was part of the budget deal agreed in March.
Transport Minister Graeme Dey said: "It's crucial to embed more sustainable travel behaviour from a young age if we are to achieve our world-leading goal of reducing the number of kilometres travelled by car by 20% by 2030 and reaching net zero emissions by 2045.
"We also know that young people have been disproportionately impacted as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, so it's never been more important that we support them to achieve their fullest potential.
"Reducing barriers created by transport costs is one really positive action we can take."
Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie described it as a "transformational policy" which could help tackle the climate emergency.
“What’s more, as we recover from the pandemic, this policy will be vital in encouraging people back onto public transport safely to ensure we have a green recovery. "
Neil Bibby, Scottish Labour's transport spokesperson, said it had been more than 500 days since the deal to extend concessionary travel had been done.
"Any progress is welcome but the truth is this is slow progress in the face of a climate emergency and steep decline in bus services, all compounded by the Covid crisis," he said.
"Across Scotland routes have been slashed and passenger numbers are plummeting. Scotland’s broken bus market is failing our young people."Bus in Edinburgh