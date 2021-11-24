Emily Burden, who uses medicinal cannabis for her PTSD, said "to get it locally would be a real ease on my anxiety".

She said getting cannabis locally "and in a more cost effective way" would "help her "get back to being the person I know I am".

Of the seven applications for licences, six were rejected.

Deputy Al Brouard, president of Health and Social Care, said: "We’re delighted to have been able to approve one business’s application.

“The granting of the first licence represents a significant success, not only for the company itself but also the regulatory framework we put in place and agreed with the UK."

The States is encouraging the companies behind the six other applications to reapply for their licence.

It is understood problems with security at some of the facilities were cited as a reason for the rejection of some of the licence applications.

The cultivation of cannabis is strictly prohibited within the Bailiwick unless carried out under licence.