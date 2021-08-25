ITV's programming boss has rejected record complaints about the latest series of Love Island, saying it's "very easy now to complain" and producers usually "get the tone right".

More than 35,500 complaints were made to TV watchdog Ofcom, including 25,000 about a row in one episode.

Kevin Lygo admitted ratings go up when there's conflict, but disagreed that the show was failing in its duty of care.

"The thing about complaints these days is, every week there's a new most complained about show," he told the Edinburgh TV Festival.

"It wasn't so long ago that you had to go down to the post office and get a stamp. Now, you know, the click of a button and you're complaining, so you've got to take things at face value.

"I'm not so worried about how many complainers [there are as] what are they actually complaining about and have they got a point and did we overstep the mark or did we not - whether it's 10 people complaining or 10,000 people complaining.

"With Love Island, it's very easy to take one episode and go, oh, that's too much."