Police have launched an investigation after a man was found dead in a car park in south-east London.

Emergency services were called to Effra Court, Crystal Palace, at 09:24 BST on Thursday after a member of the public discovered the man, aged in his 40s, unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and the Met said it was working to trace his next of kin.

No arrests have been made but Det Ch Insp Sal Minhas, who is leading the investigation, said: "Tackling violence remains a priority."