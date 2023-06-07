Board upholds complaint over Covid payment scheme

A business owner, who complained about a lack of clarity in a Covid support payment scheme, has had her case upheld.

The woman, named only as Ms Mayer in States of Jersey Complaints Board docments, made the complaint about the administration of her application under the Co-Funded Payroll scheme (CFPS).

The government scheme sought to offer financial help to businesses during periods of lockdown in the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Mayer was self-employed and had accessed funds from the CFPS for six months, the board said in its findings.