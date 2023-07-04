Knife detectors installed in city-centre venues
Two new mobile knife detectors have been installed in city night-time venues to tackle knife crime.
The systems are being used at locations across Gloucester as part of the new #NOTINOURCITY campaign headed up by City Safe, external.
The scheme follows the success of the Knife Angel sculpture in February, which resulted in 100 weapons being surrendered.
The detectors will be used alongside the 'Street Safe' police uniformed officers.
Plain-clothed police officers will be nearby to spot anyone who suddenly makes a diversion when they see a detector.
The individuals would then either be stopped or tracked using the partnership's CCTV system.
Several campaigns have been established following the death of Ramarni Crosby, who was fatally stabbed in 2021.
The #NOTINOURCITY campaign will see every mainline venue in the city use deterrents such as walk-through knife arches and electronic wands to wave over people as they enter licensed premises.
Steve Lindsay, Gloucester City Safe Manager said: "City Safe work in partnership with Gloucester BID, Police, City Council and the Office of Police and Crime Commissioner, following the success of the Knife Angel, which came to the city in February this year and attracted over 130,000 visitors and received 100 bladed articles amnestied.
"It is clear we needed to continue this legacy and ensure visitors to our city feel safe in the night-time economy."
Justin Hudson, Gloucester LVA and NTE Venue owner said: "This forward-thinking measure will ensure venues and the police continue to share intelligence as well as work in unison against any adverse ideal that anyone carrying a knife or bladed weapon will be identified and reported.
Chief Superintendent Jane Probert, from Gloucestershire Constabulary, said: "Gloucestershire Constabulary is pleased to support the anti-knife campaign 'Not In Our City', which aims to keep people using our pubs and clubs safe from crime."
There are already several schemes already in place in Gloucester, including Night Safe officers, who patrol from 22:00 to 05:00, street medics and street pastors.
