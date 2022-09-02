Garden waste collections in North Devon have been cancelled for two weeks, the council has said.

From Monday the service will be suspended to "allow crews to catch up" after an "extremely busy" summer.

North Devon Council said the decision had also been taken due to the national driver shortage.

The service will be back from 19 September, it confirmed.

Councillor Netti Pearson, lead member for environment, said: "The summer holidays are always extremely busy from a recycling point of view, but this has been compounded by the national driver shortage

"Over the past few weeks we have been trying to manage the situation with managers and supervisors stepping in to assist the crews, but the problems are still persisting and it is becoming increasingly difficult to catch up.

" This is why we have taken the decision to suspend everyone’s next garden collection."

The council said: "Residents are being reassured that double the amount of garden waste will be collected on their next collection when the rounds re-commence."