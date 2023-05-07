Hillcrest Road residents

Kicking off in Hillcrest Road, Hornchurch neighbours Alan and Mark don Union Jack waistcoats

London sets tables for the Big Lunch in honour of the new king

At a glance

  • Communties across the capital came together to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III

  • Around 67,000 Big Lunches were organised across the weekend nationally

  • From sumo wrestling to a string quartet, here's how neighbours marked the historic event

Adriana Elgueta
BBC News

Londoners across the city have come together at street parties to mark King Charles III's Coronation.

From Hammersmith to Havering, neighbours set tables for the Big Lunch in their local street to mark the occasion.

Across the nation this weekend, 67,000 Big Lunches were coordinated, first started by the Eden Project charity in 2009 in a bid to bring the community together.

Fulham residents had a good sing song to the national anthem while members of a Hindu temple in Neasden celebrated with traditional Indian food.

In Hornchurch, it wasn't just streets. Having their lunch on a football ground, children took turns taking themselves out in sumo wrestling.

Others youngsters chased bubbles while their homes were judged in a best-decorated house competition.

Prime minister Rushi Sunak hosted a lunch to celebrate community heroes, Ukraine refugees and youth groups in Downing Street.

And all little ones need are some bubbles to chase

Sandra (middle) helped organise the Big Lunch for Hillcrest Road and participated in a house-decoration competition

While one resident and her grandad didn't have to go far to join the fun

Hornchurch Football Club organised a huge lunch for 950 in its stadium for all the family

Reuters

In Gloucester Street, Kensington, neighbours dusted off their strings to get the party started

Reuters

And nearby in Napier Avenue, Fulham, neighbours sit down for some bubbly

Reuters

After some bubbly and residents of Napier Avenue gathered to sing the national anthem

Reuters

At the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir temple, Neasden, north London members tuck into some samosas and curries

PA Media

And in Downing Street, the Prime Minister hosted a big lunch for community heroes

Rishi Sunak, his wife Akshata Murty and their two children get ready to receive guests

