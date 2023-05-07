London sets tables for the Big Lunch in honour of the new king

Londoners across the city have come together at street parties to mark King Charles III's Coronation.

From Hammersmith to Havering, neighbours set tables for the Big Lunch in their local street to mark the occasion.

Across the nation this weekend, 67,000 Big Lunches were coordinated, first started by the Eden Project charity in 2009 in a bid to bring the community together.

Fulham residents had a good sing song to the national anthem while members of a Hindu temple in Neasden celebrated with traditional Indian food.

In Hornchurch, it wasn't just streets. Having their lunch on a football ground, children took turns taking themselves out in sumo wrestling.

Others youngsters chased bubbles while their homes were judged in a best-decorated house competition.

Prime minister Rushi Sunak hosted a lunch to celebrate community heroes, Ukraine refugees and youth groups in Downing Street.